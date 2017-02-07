High school students explore health science careers at JA Skills to Achieve Day at Washburn University







Who: Junior Achievement of Kansas, Washburn University, Stormont Vail Health, Ceva Animal Health and Advisors Excel.

What: 200 high school students from USD 501 Topeka Public Schools and USD 437 Auburn-Washburn Schools will visit Washburn University to meet with representatives from hosting businesses to explore allied health careers using science, technology, engineering and math skills.

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

The best opportunity for photos/video/interviews will be from 9:50-11:40 a.m. when the students are in breakout sessions with the business reps.

Where: Washburn Room, Memorial Union, Washburn University, 1700 College Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. – About 200 high school students from local schools will investigate the skills they need to work at in-demand health science jobs in the region.

During the day, Washburn professors will give a brief introduction to the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Students will then break up into two groups to see demonstrations from representatives from each sponsor business.

Special keynote speaker Cody Foster, co-founder of Advisors Excel, will talk to the students during lunch about the benefits and challenges of entrepreneurship. Also during lunch the students will dine with local executives with an opportunity to network and ask questions with Topeka businesspeople.

In the afternoon, the students will receive a tour of the Washburn University campus.

About Junior Achievement of Kansas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Kansas inspires and prepares young people the skills they need to succeed in a global economy. Partnering with the business and educational community, JA of Kansas provides relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills in financial literacy, workforce development and entrepreneurship. The organization serves nearly 28,000 children statewide. Visit www.kansasja.org.