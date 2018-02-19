Hogan named Youth Entrepreneurs Development Director

Topeka, Kan. – Brent Hogan is looking forward to building relationships and sharing YE’s mission with the Northeast Kansas and Missouri communities. “We are introducing entrepreneurial skills and principles into students’ lives,” Brent said. “These are the values that change mindsets and develop confidence.”

Brent began his career with YE as Development Director Northeast Kansas and Missouri in January after his most recent position as the Director of Marketing for Washburn University Athletics. While at Washburn Brent increased sales revenue that funded major renovations.

“I look forward to growing the presence in current communities and establishing a YE presence in Missouri,” Brent said. “Just like what YE students are practicing, we will be building a foundation of Principled Entrepreneurship™ from the ground up.”

Brent received his undergraduate degree in Organizational Communications from Creighton University.

About Youth Entrepreneurs

Founded in 1991, Youth Entrepreneurs® is an experiential class that equips high school students with the values and vision to pursue their dreams. YE introduces the entrepreneurial skills and economic principles that change students’ mindsets, so they believe in themselves and what they can accomplish. YE has inspired more than 21,000 alumni across the nation to greater achievement than they ever thought possible. YE is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is funded by private donations. For more information, visit youthentrepreneurs.org.