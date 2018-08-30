It used to be that an idea, a business plan and proper funding could get a business off and rolling. But times have changed. There are so many great ideas and ways to reach your customer that we need to look at start-ups differently if we want to limit failures and broken dreams.

Instead of writing a business plan first, begin with these two processes: 1) determine your company’s value proposition design, and 2) develop your Business Model Canvas.



VALUE PROPOSITION DESIGN

Value Proposition Design by Alex Osterwalder is a great resource on how to create products and services customers want.



He explains that the new way to conduct a start-up is to begin with your prospective customers’ “pain points.” The best way to understand your customers’ pain points or problem is to ask them. Ask them BEFORE you make it ready for sale.