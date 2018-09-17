How to Stand Out in a Competitive Market with a Capability Statement

A capability statement can be an important element in marketing and promoting your business, and is essential in government contracting. Think of this statement as a resume for your business that tells your existing and potential customers about your business’ capabilities and strengths.

Whether you care currently involved with government contracting or want to pursue this option as a way to expand your market, you’ll gain valuable information about the what, why and how of developing a Capability Statement for your business in this seminar provided by the Kansas PTAC.

By attending this workshop, you will learn:

Key elements ofa capability statement for the government sector

How to develop the target capability statement and items you need on your website

How to do research to know what your business can do to provide solutions for government agencies

Thursday, September 27

1:00 to 4:30 PM

Held onsite simultaneously at these locations:

Wichita State University

Old Town Campus

238 N. Mead, Wichita

Click Here to Register for Wichita

Johnson County Community College

Regnier Center

12345 College Blvd., Overland Park

Click Here to Register for Overland Park

GO Topeka

120 SE 6th Ave #110, Topeka

Click Here to Register to Topeka

Fees: None (Fees paid by co-sponsors)

For assistance or more information call (316) 978-6788