How to Stand Out in a Competitive Market with a Capability Statement

A capability statement can be an important element in marketing and promoting your business, and is essential in government contracting. Think of this statement as a resume for your business that tells your existing and potential customers about your business’ capabilities and strengths.
Whether you care currently involved with government contracting or want to pursue this option as a way to expand your market, you’ll gain valuable information about the what, why and how of developing a Capability Statement for your business in this seminar provided by the Kansas PTAC.
By attending this workshop, you will learn:
- Key elements ofa capability statement for the government sector
- How to develop the target capability statement and items you need on your website
- How to do research to know what your business can do to provide solutions for government agencies
Thursday, September 27
1:00 to 4:30 PM
Held onsite simultaneously at these locations:
Wichita State University
Old Town Campus
238 N. Mead, Wichita
Click Here to Register for Wichita
Johnson County Community College
Regnier Center
12345 College Blvd., Overland Park
Click Here to Register for Overland Park
GO Topeka
120 SE 6th Ave #110, Topeka
Click Here to Register to Topeka
Fees: None (Fees paid by co-sponsors)
For assistance or more information call (316) 978-6788