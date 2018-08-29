I Am Topeka: Rich Tarwater, Tarwater Farm & Home Supply

By SHALYN MURPHY

Photo by DAVID VINCENT

Since opening in 1978, Tarwater Farm & Home Supply has made excellent customer service their first priority. This singular focus has steered the family business through growth and changes.

“My dad always said, ‘Take care of the little things and the big things will take care of themselves,’” Rich Tarwater, owner of Tarwater Farm & Home Supply, said. “Treating people right is the most important service we provide.”

Dick Tarwater had 23 years of experience in the feed and seed business when he opened Tarwater Farm & Home Supply in an 850-square-foot gas station in North Topeka. For the first year of business, the family pumped gas and sold bagged feed as the business built a customer base. Rich and his siblings saw the importance of customer service firsthand as they pumped gas, cleaned windshields and sold feed alongside their father. As the business grew, Tarwater’s added warehouses, feed mills, elevators for creating custom feed mix, a bulk chemical facility, a new showroom, and a service bay.