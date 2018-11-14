From the Publisher

My daughter, Harmony, was once fearless and would try anything. Life was simple and uncomplicated to her. And then she turned 5.

At only 5 years old, it was like a switch flipped and she had this new sense of fear. Be it a piano recital or a soccer game, she was suddenly aware. Aware of the people watching, aware of the fact that there might be a right way and a wrong way, aware of judgement, aware of failure.

She now comes to me with this fear and says, “Mom, I’m scared.” We talk about the fear and then we get to a simple statement of, “I’m scared, but I’m going to do it anyway.”

As rational human beings, we know that fear is an emotion; we know that we can take control of our fears, yet we just keep allowing the fear

of people watching, the fear of judgement and the fear of failure paralyze us and keep us from accomplishing our dreams (and sometimes just accomplishing a simple conversation). Because of that fear, we create self-imposed limitations on life.

Do you have something in your mind right now that you want to do, that you need to do? What are your hopes, your dreams? Now, what makes you feel scared or uncomfortable? What makes you hesitate?

Acknowledge the fear, then throw it to the side, embrace your hopes and dreams, and say along with me, “I’m scared, but I’m going to do it anyway.”

Tara Dimick