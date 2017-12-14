INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE MOVES TO TOPEKA

Topeka, KS, December 13, 2017–

Industrial Maintenance of Topeka Inc, better known as IMI, has relocated from their previous location outside of Shawnee County to a new location in Topeka to better serve current local clients and sustain continued growth.

IMI specializes in fabrication, installation and maintenance and currently employs 52 individuals. With this move they anticipate hiring another 45 full-time employees with an average wage of $40,000. The relocation required $2 million in capital investment. The addition of 45 new jobs and $2M in capital investment creates a $15M one-time economic impact and a $12M recurring economic impact. A five-year analysis on overall economic impact will mean a total benefit of $63,156,652 with a cost of $180,000.

“Working with the State of Kansas and the Go Topeka staff allowed the IMI team to make the decision to relocate to a new, larger facility that accommodates our company’s growth needs. We are proud we made the decision to invest and continue our growth in Topeka,” said Todd Harrington, President of Industrial Maintenance of Topeka Inc.

Services include a robust engineering and design team with 3-D scanning abilities, full fabrication shop with 35 certified welders and equipment including Press Brakes, CNC plasma cutters, Flow Waterjet, and a full machine shop. Their new location at 4501 NW US HWY 24 will allow for the continued growth they have projected with adequate undeveloped land for future opportunities.

“This relocation is a great thing for Topeka and its citizens. We’re very pleased IMI chose this location and wish them much success in the future,” said Larry Wolgast, Mayor of Topeka.

“A primary goal of our agency is to help businesses grow and create quality jobs that provide for good incomes and opportunities for Kansas families,” said Nick Jordan, Interim Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce. “When a great Kansas company like Industrial Maintenance is expanding its operations, and adding new well-paid jobs, it is great news for the Kansas economy as well as for our vital manufacturing sector.”

“We were so pleased to work with IMI on this project and are excited for their future here in Topeka,” said Molly Howey, Senior VP Economic Development.

Following GO Topeka’s incentive guidelines, IMI will be receiving up to $180,000 based on the performance of the company’s jobs created and investments in capital.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Amy McCarter at 785.234.1030 or Amy.McCarter@TopekaPartnership.com.