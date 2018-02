Jamie Inglett, Assistant Vice President at Heritage Bank, has been selected to participate in the Kansas Bankers Association’s 2018 Bank Leaders of Kansas (BLOK) program.

Now in its 13th year, the BLOK program is a statewide leadership development program designed to build participants’ leadership skills and knowledge of the banking industry.

Inglett has been with Heritage Bank since 2012 and has a Master of Business Administration from Baker University.