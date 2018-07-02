Inspire, Inform and Involve: FastTrac NewVenture

FastTrac® NewVenture™

An Entrepreneurial Education Course

For aspiring and early stage entrepreneurs FastTrac NewVenture is a flexible, 6 week course with a proven framework to help support aspiring entrepreneurs start businesses and begin their journeys to success. Certified FastTrac Affiliates teach the courses in an interactive, group-oriented environment where participants are encouraged to network with one another to bolster their business ideas.

Course Overview

Align business concepts with real market opportunities • Learn how to set realistic financial goals for your business

Create a one page business plan

Gain access to the Kauffman training site

Find your target market and competitive advantage

Define your companies brand

Determine the steps to profitability

Identify potential sources of business funding

Find available community resources for ongoing business planning

Understand how to use the Business Model Canvas to grow your business

Dates: July 31st-Sept. 4th

Tuesday Evenings 5:30 p.m.—8:30 p.m.

Location: Chamber Board Room 120 SE Sixth Avenue 2nd Floor Topeka, KS

Cost to attend this course is $55.00 for Shawnee County residents.

Call 785.231.6000 or e-mail manderson@GoTopeka.com for additional information and an application.