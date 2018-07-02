Inspire, Inform and Involve: FastTrac NewVenture

FastTrac® NewVenture™
An Entrepreneurial Education Course
For aspiring and early stage entrepreneurs FastTrac NewVenture is a flexible, 6 week course with a proven framework to help support aspiring entrepreneurs start businesses and begin their journeys to success. Certified FastTrac Affiliates teach the courses in an interactive, group-oriented environment where participants are encouraged to network with one another to bolster their business ideas.
Course Overview
- Align business concepts with real market opportunities • Learn how to set realistic financial goals for your business
- Create a one page business plan
- Gain access to the Kauffman training site
- Find your target market and competitive advantage
- Define your companies brand
- Determine the steps to profitability
- Identify potential sources of business funding
- Find available community resources for ongoing business planning
- Understand how to use the Business Model Canvas to grow your business
Dates: July 31st-Sept. 4th
Tuesday Evenings 5:30 p.m.—8:30 p.m.
Location: Chamber Board Room 120 SE Sixth Avenue 2nd Floor Topeka, KS
Cost to attend this course is $55.00 for Shawnee County residents.
Call 785.231.6000 or e-mail manderson@GoTopeka.com for additional information and an application.