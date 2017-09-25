INTERNATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL ELECTS GO TOPEKA’S MOLLY HOWEY TO TWO-YEAR BOARD TERM

WASHINGTON, DC – The Nominating Committee of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) has elected Molly Howey, CEcD, senior vice president of economic development at GO Topeka to its Board of Directors for a two-year term. The election took place during IEDC’s 2017 Annual Conference, which was held Sept. 17 – 20, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Howey, will begin her two-year term January 2018.

“We are honored to nominate Molly Howey, CEcD, as a new member of the IEDC Board of Directors, and look forward to her leadership and service,” said Jeffrey Finkle, CEcD, President and CEO of IEDC.

Howey is a Kansas native and has spent the last six years marketing the capital city, Topeka, Kansas to site selectors and prospective corporate citizens. She is a graduate of Washburn University and received her CEcD in 2016. In her role, she manages two industrial parks the organization owns and oversees all business attraction efforts in Shawnee County, Kansas.

“Serving on this board will allow me to connect with economic development professionals throughout the United States and beyond, and to bring even more innovation and best practice to fruition in Topeka and Shawnee County,” Howey said.

Some companies that have grown in or relocated to Topeka during Molly’s time with the organization are Mars Chocolate, Big Heart Pet Brands, Target, Federal Home Loan Bank, Home Depot and Frito-Lay. GO Topeka is a public-private partnership funded mostly by a ½ cent county-wide sales tax that was just renewed for another 15 years.

About the International Economic Development Council

The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) is a non-profit membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 5,000 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. Economic developers promote economic well-being and quality of life for their communities, by creating, retaining and expanding jobs that facilitate growth, enhance wealth and provide a stable tax base. From public to private, rural to urban, and local to international, IEDC’s members are engaged in the full range of economic development experience. Given the breadth of economic development work, our members are employed in a wide variety of settings including local, state, provincial and federal governments, public-private partnerships, chambers of commerce, universities and a variety of other institutions. IEDC’s members create high-quality jobs, develop vibrant communities and improve the quality of life in their regions. www.iedcONLINE.org.

About GO Topeka

GO Topeka creates opportunities for growth, prosperity, innovation, and economic diversity and vibrancy that positively impact current and future citizens of Topeka & Shawnee County by attracting world-class companies, providing existing companies with the knowledge and resources to reach their highest potential and cultivating entrepreneurial development and growth. Learn more at www.GoTopeka.com.