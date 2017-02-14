Are you curious about exporting? Do you want to understand your business’s export potential? Are you currently exporting and looking for a training opportunity for your employees? The Washburn University Small Business Development Center invites you to participate in the upcoming International Trade Day of Events, Thursday, April 6th in Sabetha, Kansas.

The International Trade Day of Events will begin with The Riddle of the Exporter, a fast-paced interactive seminar designed to take participants through the eight steps of exporting. John Addessi, Certified Global Business Professional and Business Advisor with JCCC ASBDC, will facilitate. The afternoon session further explores three critical areas: Identifying and making connections with buyers in international markets, freight forwarding, and international collections and financing options. Participants will be introduced to, and have the opportunity to meet privately with, experts in these fields—a chance to get specific questions answered. Breakfast and lunch will be provided, as well as a workbook, international marketing plan template, and a number of free resources.

Featured speakers for the afternoon session include:

· Nyamusi K Igambi, Director of the U.S. Commercial Service, U.S. Department of Commerce.

· John Romp, Senior Account Executive, Ocean Exports, Held and Associates, Inc. an International Freight Forwarder and U.S. Customs Broker.

· Drew Felling, Vice President, Trade with Commerce Bank, International Banking Group.

· Chang Lu, International Trade Representative, Kansas Department of Commerce.

The International Trade Day of Events is scheduled for 8:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday, April 6th at the Glacial Hills Business Resource Center, 913 Dakota, in Sabetha. The registration fee for this event is $199. Please note that Washburn University School of Business International Program is generously providing a sponsorship that will provide a $100 scholarship to the first 20 registrants, bringing their registration fee to $99.