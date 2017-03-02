JA Business Hall of Fame: Duane & Beth Fager

The group set up a community board and established a community fundraising team. Emery Fager, who had been “assigned” to help Beth, played a crucial role in securing private donations.

“Dad could work a room like no one I’ve ever seen,” Duane recalls. “Except maybe Beth. When people ask me to get involved in fundraising campaigns, I tell them I am happy to do it, but if they want it to be great, they need to talk to Beth.”

Duane understands that as part of their successful partnership, if Beth’s role is to raise money for community projects and improvements, his role is to come up with the donations to support those efforts.

“Few fundraisers have the advantage that I have had,” Beth says. “Commerce [CoreFirst Bank and Trust] always supported whatever I was fundraising for.”

“It’s part of the fabric,” Duane says. “It’s just what makes this work.”

Beth always had the assurance of a donor in her back pocket. But more than that, she had access into a bigger pool of donors.

“My pitch was always easy. I would say, ‘If little ol’ Commerce Bank can do this, then your much larger company can surely do just as much.’”