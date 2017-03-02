JA Business Hall of Fame: Martha Bartlett Piland

TREATS

If you have met with Martha or attended one of her speaking engagements, you know one thing: she always brings treats. This custom stems from an incident during her middle school years when a group of girls on the school bus kept picking on her and saying mean things. When she told her mother about it, the advice she received was “take them candy bars.” To her amazement it worked, and she has been offering people treats ever since.

“You can return meanness with kindness. That is what my mother taught me,” Martha says. “So I take that into life.

STYLE

She also brings an effortless sense of style. Her closet contains an eclectic mix of vintage items passed down by her mother, trendy high-fashion pieces from her travels and treasures she has found at stores such as TJ Maxx.