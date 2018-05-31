African American Builders of Topeka: Jack Alexander

JACK ALEXANDER

Former Topeka Water Commissioner and

Kansas Corporate Commission appointee

Member

Kansas Historical Foundation.

Board of Directors

“Every day is a good day.”

—Jack Alexander

MY STORY

I never expected to be in politics. I was a member of the Union during my career at Goodyear. I would say being part of the Union gave me my political education. I learned how to negotiate and listen. The Union PAC was actively involved in politics in Topeka. It was really strong in the 1970s. A city commissioner had vacated his position and a person had to be appointed. The Union submitted my name. After that ended, I officially ran for office.

Many times in my life, other people kicked the door down; I had the skills to go through.

In many of the positions I have had, I was the first Black person to hold them. I want people to say instead, I am the person that holds the office that “happens to be Black”.