Jamie Beaton Promoted to VP of Mortgage Services

Jamie Beaton was named Vice President of Mortgage Services at Envista Credit Union. Beaton will lead Envista’s continued success in providing a variety of mortgage products and high quality local servicing.

“Jamie has a record of achievement and performance excellence, and we are very excited to offer her this new opportunity,” said Ron Smeltzer, President and CEO of Envista Credit Union. “We are confident that she will lead our Mortgage Department to even greater success in the very near future.”

Beaton has been with Envista for 13 years. She is the recipient of Envista’s President’s Award for Excellence twice, the Sales Excellence Gold Award five times, the Sales Excellence Silver Award three times, and the Insurance Sales Excellence Award three times. Under Beaton’s leadership, Envista’s North Topeka branch received Branch of the Year three times. Beaton is active in the community and serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Topeka.

“It is an exciting time to be at Envista with so many opportunities ahead,” said Beaton. “I look forward to further contributing to the company’s continued growth.”

Envista Credit Union is a full service financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has $345 million in assets and serves more than 40,000 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit www.envistacu.com.