Jan Marrs, SPHR Joins Mize Houser as Talent Leader

(Topeka, KS – August 28, 2018) – Jan Marrs SPHR, has joined Mize Houser & Company, PA, a regional accounting, tax, payroll and consulting firm.

As Talent Leader at Mize Houser & Company P.A., Marrs is responsible for talent planning, leadership and all aspects of human resources including talent development and acquisition, performance management, compensation/benefits and HR operations for 240+ employees in Mize Houser locations in Overland Park, Lawrence and Topeka, Kansas.

“We are very excited to have Jan join our team. Recruiting experienced accountants, payroll employees and other staff are absolutely top priority for Mize Houser,” says James Hilbert, CPA, Managing Shareholder. “Jan provides extensive experience not only with recruiting new talent, but also assuring Mize Houser is a top choice for prospective employees and professionals,” adds Hilbert.

Marrs brings a professional background with experience in public accounting with KPMG and corporate finance with Sprint. Marrs spent 10 years at H&R Block where she held a variety of positions including Director of Tax Professional Experience where she was responsible for HR functions for 100,000 tax professionals. As H&R Block’s Director of Learning, Marrs was responsible for training and hiring up to 20,000 new tax professionals each year. Following her career at H&R Block, Marrs transitioned to Black & Veatch as Director of Global Compensation and Retirement where she was part of the senior HR leadership team.

Marrs earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Accounting from the University of Kansas. She holds a SPHR (Senior Professional in Human Resources) certification from the Society for Human Resources (SHRM). She is also a former licensed CPA and formerly held financial advisor licenses Series 7 and 27. She was also recently named to the Top 50 Kansans You Should Know by Ingram’s magazine.

About Mize Houser & Company P.A.

Mize Houser & Company P.A., founded in 1956, employs over 240 people in Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to traditional tax and audit services, the firm provides accounting services, payroll, bill payment, information technology and consulting services to organizations nationwide. Under the Mize Restaurant Group brand, the firm provides accounting, tax, payroll and consulting services to over 1,800 restaurants nationwide. The firm has received recognition as a “Firm to Watch” by Accounting Today as well as Inside Public Accounting’s Top 200 list. For more information, visit www.mizehouser.com.