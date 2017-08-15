Jayhawk Area Council Announces 2017 Honorees of Topeka’s Top “20 Under 40” Award

TOPEKA, KS- August 15th, 2017-The Jayhawk Area Council announced today the 2017 Honorees for Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 award.

Celebrating its eighth anniversary, Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 award honors members of the Topeka/Shawnee County Community for their leadership commitment and contributions both professionally and personally. Each spring, members of the greater Topeka community are invited to submit nominations for the “20 Under 40” award and then nominees are sent an invitation to formally apply for the honor. After the application deadline close, a selection committee of more than 20 Topeka community leaders spend countless hours reviewing every submission. This year, the program received more than 200 nominations and 100 applications.

“There was an extremely strong pool of candidates for this year’s 20 Under 40 class, a fact that was commented on by many of our Selection Committee members,” stated Kathy Toelkes, 2017 Selection Committee Chair and VP of AE Experience at Advisors Excel. “Choosing just 20 for recognition from this group was something that all of our Selection Committee members struggled with, but I commend them for their thoughtfulness throughout the process and for making the tough calls to identify this year’s class.”

It is our pleasure to announce the following community members as this year’s honorees:

Zach Ahrens, The Topeka Capital-Journal

Lisa Brown, Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP

Ben Broxterman, Stormont Vail Health

Kevin Christiansen, Barnabas Movement, Inc.

Ryan Fickel, Advisors Excel

Jillian Fisher, United Way of Greater Topeka

Sean Frost, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation

Elizabeth Gerhardt, Stormont Vail Health – Emergency

Michael Kagay, Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office

Missty Lechner, American Heart Association

Travis McKinley, Capital Insulation/TRAK Roofing & Construction

Marshall Meek, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation

Susana Prochaska, Kansas School Counselor Association (KSCA)/USD 437 Auburn Washburn

Jared Rudy, Westar Energy

Aaron Scott, Certus Structural Engineers

Sarah Sharp, USD 501 – State Street Elementary School

Robert Simmons, Topeka Police Department

Amanda Vogelsberg, Henson, Hutton, Mudrick & Gragson, LLP

Janice Watkins, Topeka Habitat for Humanity, Inc.

Sara Wilhelm, Stormont Vail Health – Pediatrics

“On behalf of the Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 Selection and Steering Committees and Jayhawk Area Council, I would like to thank the community for your incredible response to the call for nominations for this year’s award. We are in awe of the talent and accomplishments of our young leaders in the Topeka community,” stated Nick Xidis, Vice President of Development for the Jayhawk Area Council Board of Directors. “We are excited to recognize our Honorees through an event that provides financial support for the more than 5,500 youth involved in Scouting, Exploring and Venturing in the Jayhawk Area Council. This includes critical funds that help the Scouts of the Highland District participate in year-round programing and summer camp experiences. The Highland District serves Scouts who are the most at risk to not succeed due to economic and family situations. Through their scouting experience we aim instill the values of good conduct, respect for others, and honesty that are the foundation of tomorrow’s leaders.”

The 2017 Honorees will be recognized at a banquet on Thursday, November 16th, at the Ramada Downtown Convention Center. More information about purchasing tickets or providing sponsorship to the event is available online at http://www.jayhawkcouncil.org/ 20under40 or by calling 785-354-8541.

To learn more about Topeka’s 20 Under 40 program, visit: www.jayhawkcouncil.org<http:// www.jayhawkcouncil.org> or www.facebook.com/20Under40<htt p://www.facebook.com/20Under40 >.