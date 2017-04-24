Jayhawk Area Council Now Accepting Nominations for the 2017 Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 Honorees

TOPEKA, KS—The Jayhawk Area Council announced Thursday that nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 “Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40.” Nomination forms can be accessed at: www.jayhawkcouncil.org/20under40-nominate through May 24, 2017 at 11:59 PM.

Each year “Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40” program honors 20 individuals under the age of 40 based on their leadership and achievement both professionally and as members of the Topeka/Shawnee County community. A selection committee, comprised of established leaders within the Topeka area, determines the final 20 honorees based on the applications received from the nominees. The honorees will be recognized at an awards banquet on November 16, 2017 at the Downtown Ramada.

“Topeka’s Top 20 Under 40 annual selection is our opportunity to honor local leaders and demonstrate to younger generations the qualities that great leaders possess,” said Wayne Pancoast, Scout Executive/CEO of Jayhawk Area Council Boy Scouts.

The Jayhawk Area Council encourages the nomination of any individual under the age of 40 that shows leadership, work-ethic, strong character, and service to the Topeka/Shawnee County community. Nominations are encouraged for young leaders that have been nominated and applied in the past, but were not selected as an honoree.

To submit your nomination for this year’s “20 Under 40” awards, please visit:www.jayhawkcouncil.org/20under40-nominate

To learn more about the “20 Under 40” program, visit: www.jayhawkcouncil.org/20Under40 or www.facebook.com/20Under40.

Current Sponsors of the 2017 Topeka’s Top 20 Under are:

Presenting – TK Magazine and 13 WIBW TV

Silver Sponsor – Envista Credit Union

Table Sponsors – Clayton Financial Services and Dr. Kent & Marsha Palmberg

About Jayhawk Area Council

Headquartered in Topeka, KS, the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that has served youth since 1916. Scouting aims to provide unique personal growth opportunities to an ever-increasing number of youth, helping them mature into adults whose values are embodied in the Scout Oath and Law. The core of this singular movement is focused on fostering development of values-centered lives through character development, personal fitness, citizenship, employability, and service to others.