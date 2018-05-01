Jeff Coen to run for Shawnee County Commissioner

Jeff Coen will file to run for Shawnee County Commission District 1 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 11:00am.

Jeff is a current City Councilman from District 8 and was elected in 2015. He is a longtime resident of Topeka and a graduate of Topeka West High School class of 1989.

While campaigning for City Council in 2015, Jeff heard from his constituents about the need to fix our failing streets. He was able to secure $2 million dollars in new street funding in 2017 while serving as Deputy Mayor under Mayor Larry Wolgast.

Jeff’s Critical Votes:

• Voted to limit the Topeka Metro’s Mill Levy power

• Voted not to raise property taxes in every budget cycle

• Authored and voted for the ban on public nudity

Listening to YOU!

• Voted to not purchase Heartland Park

• Voted against the utility rate hike

• Voted against the fireworks ban

Coen said “I am running for County Commissioner because I am not a typical politician. I am a small business owner who wants to grow our communities and move Topeka and Shawnee County forward with responsible legislation.”

Jeff is a small business owner of The C-Team Studios, a website and graphic design company in Topeka since 2001, they help both large and small businesses with technology.

Jeff is married to Becky and they have 2 daughters. He is an active member at Grace Point Church.