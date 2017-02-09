TOPEKA, KS—Jeffrey B. Early will be the featured speaker at the annual Lecture Series in Economics and Free Enterprise sponsored by Washburn University School of Business. Early serves as Texas Regional President for Northern Trust, an international financial services company. The program will be held 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center, 17th and Jewell Avenue, Topeka.

Breakfast will be served. Reservations are required. RSVP by February 27 to Lisa Hecker at 785-670-1438; businessrsvp@washburn.edu.

The Lecture Series in Economics and Free Enterprise aims to educate the public about the state of the economy at local, national, and global levels. The series is made possible by the generosity of Bill and Pam Greiner.