Jeri Greeve Joins Envista

Envista Credit Union is pleased to announce that Jeri Greeve has joined Envista as the Branch Manager of the 37thand Wanamaker location in Topeka, Kansas.

“We are excited to have Jeri as part of the Envista team. She brings tremendous experience to us and our members,” said Ron Smeltzer, President and CEO of Envista. “She truly shares our vision and passion to find a way to help.”

Prior to working for Envista, Greeve worked for CoreFirst Bank and Trust from 1994 to 2013. She has a strong banking background serving as a teller and working her way up through management, where she became the Vice President/Retail Market Manager over several locations. She was then recruited to Kaw Valley Bank as a Marketing Officer until October 2018. She currently serves as the Membership Chair on the Board of Directors for the Topeka Lions Club.

“I am so excited to be a part of Team Envista. It is so refreshing to work for an organization that truly puts the needs of their members first,” said Greeve. “The ‘find-a-way’ service mentality at Envista is more than different, it’s empowering.”

Envista is a full service not-for-profit financial institution established in 1957 to provide members quality products and services to achieve their financial goals. Envista currently has more than $365 million in assets and serves more than 42,500 Kansans with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Hutchinson. For more information call 785-228-0149 or visit www.envistacu.com.