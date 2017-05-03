JESSICA LEHNHERR TO TAKE THE HELM AS UNITED WAY CEO

The United Way of Greater Topeka (UWGT) board of directors announces the appointment of Jessica Lehnherr, MSW, LSCSW, to chief executive officer of one of Topeka’s longest running community change agents.

Lehnherr will be leaving her current position as the executive director of CASA of Shawnee County August 1to take the helm at United Way.

She comes to UWGT with over 10 years of leadership and management experience. In her tenure at CASA, Lehnherr was responsible for fundraising, volunteer engagement and community outreach.

“Jessica immediately impressed us with her background and accomplishments,” said Larry Robbins, United Way of Greater Topeka board chair. “She has a history of success, the ability to build coalitions and a passion for improving the community. She’ll bring her proven leadership to an already energized and motivated staff—and move this organization into its next chapter of excellence,” he said.

“United Way’s an organization whose impact can be seen every day in the community. To be a part of something so meaningful is very exciting,” said Lehnherr. “I’m looking forward to working with the staff and partners across the community—both new and old—to build upon the legacy of United Way.”

Lehnherr believes in the importance of United Way’s focus on education, financial stability, health and basic needs. “Our community is better and stronger when we find and address the root causes that prevent people from living healthy, productive lives,” she said. “I’m excited about collaborating all across the community with partners, volunteers and United Way’s topnotch staff.”

Prior to joining CASA, Lehnherr spent seven years at Family Service and Guidance Center and three years at KVC Behavioral Healthcare.

Lehnherr holds a bachelor’s in psychology from Washburn University and a master’s in social work also from Washburn University. She is an alumna of Leadership Greater Topeka and Topeka’s 20 Under 40. She is also a member of the Leadership Greater Topeka Alumni Committee, the Kansas CASA Association Legislative Committee and Topeka South Rotary.

About United Way of Greater Topeka

For more than 80 years, United Way of Greater Topeka has been working to bring people, companies and nonprofits together to create positive, sustainable change in our community by focusing on education, financial stability, health and basic needs.

United Way’s vision is to help individuals and families maximize their potential.