By LISA LOEWEN

Photos by RACHEL LOCK PHOTOGRAPHY

THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT of Kansas Business Hall of Fame recognizes business professionals who have exhibited unparalleled leadership qualities and worked to make the community a better place to live and work. ese individuals have not only proven their success in business, but have also played an instrumental role in shaping the vision for a stronger community.

Comprised of seven business leaders, this year’s group of laureates is a little larger than in past years.