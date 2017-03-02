By LISA LOEWEN
Photos by RACHEL LOCK PHOTOGRAPHY
THE JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT of Kansas Business Hall of Fame recognizes business professionals who have exhibited unparalleled leadership qualities and worked to make the community a better place to live and work. ese individuals have not only proven their success in business, but have also played an instrumental role in shaping the vision for a stronger community.
Comprised of seven business leaders, this year’s group of laureates is a little larger than in past years.
JA also has expanded its reach to recognize a deserving business leader from outside of Shawnee County. Some of these individuals are lifelong Topekans. Others are transplants that have chosen to dedicate their professional lives
to the community. ey represent manufacturing, banking, real estate, retail and marketing. As diverse
as this group may be, they all have one thing in common: a dedication to growing successful } businesses while giving back to the communities in which they live.
Duane and Beth Fager
Randy Austin
Mike Worswick and DeWitt Harkness