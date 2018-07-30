Junior Achievement of Kansas Reaches 27,000+ Students, Releases More Findings in 2017-2018 Report

Topeka, KS – Junior Achievement (JA) of Kansas has released their results for program reach for the 2017-2018 school year.

JA of Kansas reached 27,264 students in the 2017-2018 school year, taught by 952 volunteers. 1,313 classes were taught, providing 140,280 contact hours over the school year. Primary service areas of teaching include the Topeka, Lawrence, & Wichita areas. Kansas ranks #9 out of 135 JA areas in the nation in volunteer retention, retaining 46.6% of its volunteers from 2016-2017.

“These numbers are positive as we move forward into the next program year with enthusiasm to reach even more students. JA of Kansas continues to be thankful for our excellent volunteers to provide programming to so many Kansas students,” quotes Ashley Charest, President.

About Junior Achievement of Kansas

Junior Achievement (JA) of Kansas inspires and prepares young people with the skills they need to succeed in a global economy. Collaborating with the business and educational community, JA of Kansas provides relevant, hands-on experiences that give students knowledge and skills based on the three pillars of financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. JA of Kansas serves nearly 28,000 children statewide. To learn more about JA of Kansas, visit www.kansasja.orgor follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.