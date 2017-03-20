(TOPEKA, Kansas, March 20, 2017) – Mize Houser & Company P.A., a regional accounting firm with offices in Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas is now ranked the 12th largest firm in the Midwest according to Accounting Today. The firm is also the only Kansas accounting firm in the top list of Midwestern firms. Additionally, Mize Houser is ranked #24 in the publication’s Beyond the Top 100: Firms to Watch list.

Selection criteria are based on several factors, including performance and growth. With locations in Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas, Mize Houser enjoyed a 7.19% increase in growth in 2016 with total revenues of $26.4 million.

Mize Houser & Company P.A. has also received other awards, including Inside Public Accounting’s (IPA) Top 200 Firms.

About Mize Houser & Company P.A.

Mize Houser & Company P.A., founded in 1956, employs over 225 people in Topeka, Lawrence and Overland Park, Kansas. In addition to traditional tax and audit services, the firm provides accounting services, payroll, bill payment, information technology and consulting services to organizations across the country. The firm has received recognition as a “Firm to Watch” by Accounting Today as well as Inside Public Accounting’s Top 200 list. For more information, visit www.mizehouser.com.