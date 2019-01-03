Kansas Chamber 2019 Legislative Agenda Seeks to Strengthen State Business Climate

economy through public policies that strengthen the Kansas business climate. The agenda is based on extensive input from Chamber members and the state’s business community. The Kansas Chamber released its 2019 Legislative Agenda Thursday, citing the need for a healthy stateeconomy through public policies that strengthen the Kansas business climate. The agenda is based on extensive input from Chamber members and the state’s business community.

The Chamber’s agenda covers eight areas of public policy. Among the important issues included in this year’s legislative agenda, the Chamber will be especially focused on Taxation, Healthcare and Energy & Environment: “The Kansas Chamber gathered input from the Chamber Board of Directors, Cornerstone members, Chamber member task groups and Vision 2025 regional forums, along with the results of its Annual Business Leaders Poll and Annual Competitiveness Index, to frame the state’s key business issues in this agenda,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO. “Throughout our discussions, our members reiterated the Kansas Chamber’s core principles of free enterprise and removing obstacles that impede job creation and slow economic growth.”

Support passage of legislation addressing federal tax windfall caused by the tax cuts and jobs act. (Taxation)

Restore ability of small businesses to expense capital investments, something that was available prior to the 2012 tax cuts, but not reinstated in 2017. (Taxation)

Reduce government spending instead of increasing the cost of doing business through tax increases. (Taxation)

Support legislation which grants corporate taxpayers the ability to choose between the current three-factor apportionment formula and a new, single-factor sales-based formula. (Taxation)

Support legislation which modifies small group laws to allow for creation of association health plans. (Healthcare)

Support legislation authorizing corporate physician/provider practices. (Healthcare)

Oppose expansion of Medicaid eligibility. (Healthcare)

Support a legislative study on the competitiveness of Kansas energy rates, including electric generation deregulation, and recommendations to improve our regional ranking. (Energy & Environment)

The 2019 Legislative Agenda also highlights agendas for the Kansas Manufacturing Council and the Kansas Retail Council.

“The Kansas Chamber and its members believe working together with Governor-Elect Laura Kelly and the Kansas Legislature, we will be able reduce the cost of doing business in Kansas, so we can keep jobs and grow our economy faster,” Cobb said.