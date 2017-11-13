Kansas Chamber Adds New Government Affairs Director

Topeka, KAN., (November 13, 2017) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce announced Monday Kristi Brown will serve as its Senior Director of Government Affairs.

“Kristi brings a wealth of state and local political experience to the Kansas Chamber, especially in the areas of business interests and trade associations. Her hands-on experience running political campaigns, advocating for businesses and working with elected leaders gives her an in-depth understanding of public policy that will be a great benefit for our members who rely on the Kansas Chamber to be their voice in the Capitol,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO.

Brown most recently served as government relations director for American Medical Response’s 15-state southern region where her responsibilities included identifying and analyzing the impact of state and local legislative and regulatory proposals for the industry. Prior to moving to Kansas in 2015, she worked more than 12 years in state and local politics in her home state of Tennessee. During that time she was the director of external affairs for Caissa Public Strategy, providing comprehensive strategic planning, crisis management, and political and legislative strategies for clients. She also was the director of government affairs for the West Tennessee Home Builders Association and managed numerous campaigns for state, county and city political candidates.

As Senior Director of Government Affairs, Brown will work with the Chamber’s Vice-President of Government Affairs Eric Stafford to develop and advocate for public policies important to Kansas businesses.