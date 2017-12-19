Kansas Chamber Announces – 2018 Annual Dinner Keynote Speaker

Topeka – The Kansas Chamber is excited to announce Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and New York Times bestselling author John Stossel will be the keynote speaker at its 2018 Annual Dinner.

"John Stossel began his career as a business-bashing consumer reporter calling for government regulation," said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO. "But when he saw that regulation caused newproblems, he woke up and started reporting on what free markets create: prosperity, innovation, and choice. It's what the Kansas Chamber advocates for on behalf of our members. They look forward to hearing about his vision for our country and what we should be doing in Kansas to grow our state's economy faster and to create more jobs for our communities."

After 28 years on ABC’s 20/20, Stossel joined Fox Business Network to host his own show. Earlier this year he created “Stossel TV” to make online videos in collaboration with like-minded groups like Reason.org. Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas, the Kansas Chamber’s 2018 Annual Dinner will take place on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. There will be a 5:00 pm VIP Reception, 5:30 General Reception, and 6:30 Dinner/Program. All events will take place in the Exhibition Hall.

The Annual Dinner is the largest gathering of business leaders and policy makers in the state. It features the presentation of the Chamber’s annual Ad Astra award. The Ad Astra recipient is a Kansas business chosen for its unique contribution to the economic health and welfare of our state and its community.

