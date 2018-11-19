Kansas Chamber Announces 2019 Annual Dinner Keynote Speaker

“The Kansas Chamber and its members are excited to host Arthur Brooks as our keynote speaker in January,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO. “Dr. Brooks is a national thought leader on the vital role that free enterprise plays in our society. He is an accomplished author, providing thought provoking analysis about what makes us happy, personal well-being and the role both play, along with the free enterprise system, in personal earned success and societal welfare, and the alleviation of poverty. As a non-profit leader, he has greatly enhanced the important role of the American Enterprise Institute during his tenure as its president and CEO.”

Dr. Brooks is a contributing opinion writer for the New York Times and the bestselling author of 11 books on topics including the role of government, fairness, economic opportunity, happiness, and the morality of free enterprise. His latest book is the New York Times bestseller “The Conservative Heart: How to Build a Fairer, Happier, and More Prosperous America” (Broadside Books, 2015). He has also published dozens of academic journal articles and the textbook “Social Entrepreneurship” (Prentice Hall, 2008). Presented by Cox Communications , the Kansas Chamber’s 2019 Annual Dinner will take place on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. There will be a 5:00 p.m. VIP Reception, 5:30 p.m. General Reception, and 6:30 p.m. Dinner/Program. All events will take place in the Exhibition Hall. The Annual Dinner is the largest gathering of business leaders and policy makers in the state. It features the presentation of the Chamber’s annual Ad Astra award. The Ad Astra recipient is a Kansas business chosen for its unique contribution to the economic health and welfare of our state and its community.