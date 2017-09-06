Kansas Chamber Announces Addition of New Staff

Topeka, KAN., (September 5, 2017) – The Kansas Chamber announced today it recently added two members to its staff.

Christie Krieghauser returns to the Chamber as Director of Political Affairs while Kelsey Wiens joins the organization as its Communications and Special Events Coordinator.

“Christie and Kelsey both bring extensive experience to their respective positions. We are excited to have them join our team,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb.

As Director of Political Affairs, Krieghauser will assist with implementing the Chamber’s statewide political strategy. She will focus on the recruitment, training, and campaigning of qualified political candidates and other Chamber efforts associated with political affairs. She also will support lobbying efforts on behalf of the Chamber and its affiliated members.

Kriegshauser first worked for the Chamber as its Vice President of Political Affairs before becoming Chief of Staff for Kansas Speaker Ray Merrick. Prior to the Chamber, she served as Chief of Staff and Communications Director for Kansas Speaker Mike O’Neal. She also worked for Speaker Merrick when he was Kansas House Majority Leader and Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer when he served in the House. She earned a degree in political science from the University of Kansas.

Wiens will assist in implementing the Chamber’s comprehensive communications plan which includes member and media outreach. She also will help to identify, plan and oversee the execution of Chamber meetings and events.

Prior to joining the Kansas Chamber, Wiens served as Communications Analyst at Payless ShoeSource. There she oversaw communications with brick and mortar stores, managed a weekly newsletter and wrote for numerous internal communications channels. She also managed corporate giving initiatives as well as planned and coordinated events for the corporate headquarters. Wiens earned a degree in psychology and a minor in business from Tabor College.

The Kansas Chamber, with headquarters in Topeka, is the leading statewide pro-business advocacy group moving Kansas towards becoming the best state in America to live and work. The Chamber represents small, medium and large employers all across Kansas. The mission of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce is to continually strive to improve the economic climate for the benefit of every business and citizen and to safeguard our system of free, competitive enterprise.

For more information on the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, visit www.kansaschamber.org

