Kansas Chamber Annual Business Leader Poll Finds Optimism and Concerns Rising

Topeka, KAN., ( January 29, 2018 ) – The Kansas Chamber’s most recent annual business leader poll found while business leaders are feeling more optimistic about the direction of the state, taxes and a prepared workforce are becoming even greater concerns.

“The Kansas Chamber’s core purpose is to be an advocate for pro-business public policies that enable Kansas businesses to succeed,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO. “We reach out to the state’s business community annually to learn what are the most important issues facing their organizations. Their responses help the Chamber determine our policy focus and our legislative agenda for the upcoming session.”

Each year the Chamber commissions Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates (CHSA) to conduct a poll of 300 Kansas business leaders to gauge their thoughts and concerns regarding the Kansas business and political climate. The participating businesses reflect company sizes and industry sectors that make up the Kansas business community according to Dun and Bradstreet. CHSA’ Pat McFerron oversaw the poll conducted in October 2017.

“While still negative, there was a significant rebound in the belief that our state’s economy is on the right track, especially in the areas of agriculture and construction sectors,” McFerron said.

Each year the Chamber asks businesses to name the two most important issues they face.

“Taxes are becoming an event greater concern. It has always been at the top, but this year it has become an even more intense issue,” McFerron said. “With 45% of business leaders polled, lowering taxes on business also was the top issue most important to profitability, followed by managing healthcare costs (37%) and decreasing government regulations and mandates (27%).”