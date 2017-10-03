Kansas Chamber CEO Issues Statement Regarding Court Ruling on School Funding

Topeka, KAN., (October 2, 2017) – On behalf of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Alan Cobb issued a statement regarding the Kansas Supreme Court’s latest ruling on Gannon v. State.

The Kansas Legislature spent countless hours holding hearings, talking with constituents, parents, and educators and debating how to best fund our schools. They are the ones in the best position to decide what is best for our schools and how much our schools need.

Members of the Kansas Chamber want students in our state to be well educated – they are the workforce of tomorrow . Student test scores as well as graduation, career and college preparedness rates show that the endless cycle of litigation isn’t serving them well. The Chamber stands ready to be a partner for innovation to find creative solutions that result in well-educated students who are ready to step into productive lives in the Kansas workforce.”

“The Kansas Chamber respects the role of the judicial branch as part of the three distinct and independent branches of the Kansas state government. However, to rule that the new school funding formula that’s been in place barely three months is unconstitutional and that funding is inadequate but won’t give a specific dollar amount as to what is actually adequate shows this is simply about politics. Meanwhile, other essential state services such as mental health, transportation, corrections and higher education suffer.