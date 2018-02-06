Kansas Chamber Legislative Agenda Seeks to Strengthen Business Climate

Topeka, KAN., ( February 6, 2018 ) – The Kansas Chamber 2018 Legislative Agenda advocates for a healthy economy through public policies that strengthen the state’s business climate. The agenda is based on extensive input from Chamber members and the state’s business community.

“Throughout our legislative agenda development process, our members reiterated the Kansas Chamber’s core principles of free enterprise and removing obstacles that impede job creation and slow economic growth,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO.

The Chamber used the feedback from meetings with the Chamber Board of Directors, Cornerstone members and task groups, along with the results of its Annual Business Leaders Poll and Annual Competitiveness Index, to frame the state’s key business issues in this agenda. The agenda covers eight areas of public policy including taxation, regulatory affairs, legal reform and education.

New to this year’s legislative agenda: