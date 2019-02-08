Kansas Chamber Presents Business Leader Poll

“The Chamber’s poll found that while Kansas business leaders are feeling more optimistic; taxes, regulations and a prepared workforce are becoming even greater concerns,” Cobb told committee members. “It is our hope Kansas lawmakers keep these and other poll findings in mind as they consider the many important decisions they will make during the 2019 legislative session.”

The Chamber commissions Cole Hargrave Snodgrass and Associates annually to conduct a scientific poll of 300 Kansas business leaders to gauge their thoughts and concerns regarding the Kansas business and political climates. The participating businesses reflect company sizes and industry sectors that make up the Kansas business community according to Dun and Bradstreet and are not necessarily members of the Kansas Chamber.

Each year businesses are asked to name the two most important issues to profitability they face.

“Taxes always have been at the top, but this year it has become an even more intense issue,” said Eric Stafford, the Chamber’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “48% of business leaders polled cited lower taxes on business as most important to profitability; followed by managing healthcare costs (35%) and decreasing government regulations and mandates (26%).”

When it comes to the Kansas workforce, businesses leaders are optimistic about hiring in the coming year but still have concerns about the quality of the workforce. 53% are concerned about finding employees with soft skills while 31% are concerned about identifying employees with technical skills their companies need.