KANSAS COMMUNITIES RECEIVE $2,500 BlueCHIP® AWARDS FROM KANSAS RECREATION AND PARK ASSOCIATION, BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF KANSAS

Five Kansas communities and one state park – varying in both population size and programs – have two things in common; each is striving to improve the health of those who live, work and play in their community. In addition, each is being recognized for those efforts with a BlueCHIP® Award from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and the Kansas Recreation and Park Association (KRPA).

In winning a BlueCHIP Award, the six recipients – Baldwin City, Derby, City of Lindsborg, Shawnee County – Topeka, Tuttle Creek State Park and Wellington – each receives a $2,500 award to assist them in continuing their efforts to improve the health of their communities. The awards were presented during a luncheon at the 2017 KRPA Annual Conference and Trade Show, in Manhattan.

The BlueCHIP Awards are a community health improvement program created seven years ago by KRPA and BCBSKS to recognize and reward Kansas communities that encourage and support healthy lifestyles through programs, initiatives, policies and/or community-wide events.

“This year’s recipients are great examples of what can be achieved in a community when organizations and individuals collaborate on sustainable policies, programs and projects that focus on improving the health of those who live, work and play in the community,” said Marlou Wegener, BCBSKS manager of community relations. “Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas is proud to recognize Baldwin City, Derby, Lindsborg, Shawnee County – Topeka, Tuttle Creek State Park and Wellington for the work that they doing, and we look forward to seeing the strides each makes with the help of the BlueCHIP cash award.”