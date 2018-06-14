Kansas Department of Commerce announces leadership changes

The Kansas Department of Commerce announces Wade Wiebe has been appointed as the agency’s Director of Workforce Innovation. The agency also announces the appointments of Susan NeuPoth Cadoret as Director of Business and Community Development, Kevin Doel as Director of Marketing and Communications, and Sherry Rentfro as Chief Fiscal Officer.

As Director of Workforce Innovation, Mr. Wiebe will oversee strategic direction and implementation of workforce development solutions such as the agency’s Workforce Aligned with Industry Demand (AID) program, an employer-driven training system that matches the skills needed for a company’s workforce with education providers who deliver the training. He previously served with the Department of Commerce as Manager of the Innovation Growth Program before joining the Kansas Department of Transportation as its Director of Administration. He served in that role for the past six years. He earned a B.S. degree in Business from The University of Kansas.

Ms. NeuPoth Cadoret has been serving as Acting Director of the Business & Community Development Division for over a year before being appointed as the permanent Director. She has served with the Department of Commerce for 19 years, including over six years as the Assistance Manager for the Business and Community Development Division. Prior to working for Commerce, NeuPoth Cadoret worked 15 years in economic development at the local level. She earned a B.A. degree in Communications from Fort Hays State University.

Mr. Doel joined the Department of Commerce in 2017 as Director of Communications and has also served as Interim Director of Marketing since January 2018. Before joining Kansas Commerce, he served as Communications Manager for the State Fire Marshal. Previously, he served as Director of Marketing for Brewster Place, Topeka’s largest non-profit senior health and living organization, and owned and operated Talon360, a publicity firm for mobile technology companies, for 15 years. He earned his B.S. degree in Management and Ethics from Dallas Christian College.

Ms. Rentfro joined Commerce in June of 2014 as Fiscal Analyst and has been serving as the Acting Chief Fiscal Officer since February 2018. Prior to Commerce, she worked for over 10 years managing the accounting and finances of a non-profit association that serves the telecommunications industry in Kansas. She earned a BBA in Finance from Washburn University and MBA from Baker University.

