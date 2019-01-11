Kansas Economic Progress Council hires Patty Markley as new lobbyist

Topeka, Kan. – The Kansas Economic Progress Council (KEPC) has hired former State Representative Patty Markley as their lobbyist in Topeka.
Founded in 2005, the KEPC is a statewide non-profit organization of businesses, trade organizations, chambers of commerce, and others interested in advancing sound public policy in Kansas to enhance our state’s quality of life.
“During my time in the legislature, I supported and voted in favor of legislation important to KEPC members: economic and workforce development, transportation, Medicaid expansion and a stable and predictable tax structure,” said Markley. “In replacing Bernie Koch, I know I have very large shoes to fill and I’m excited to continue his great work advocating for these issues.”
Patty Markley served District 8 in the Kansas House of Representatives from 2017-2018. Prior to serving in the legislature, she was a full-time parent, community volunteer, and member of the Prairie Village City Council. Her previous experience includes work as a not-for-profit executive, and as a staff member for a United States Senator. She lives in Overland Park with her husband Brian and two daughters.
“Patty not only has direct experience serving in the Kansas House of Representatives but understands the issues as an engaged and involved parent and community advocate,” said Mary Birch, a member of the KEPC board of directors. “A large portion of the business community in Kansas believes in the value of stable tax policy, a new transportation plan, adequate funding of our educational system, and Medicaid expansion. With Patty at the helm, KEPC will be able to leverage partnerships and ensure that these issues are addressed during the coming legislative session.”