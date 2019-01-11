Kansas Economic Progress Council hires Patty Markley as new lobbyist

“Patty not only has direct experience serving in the Kansas House of Representatives but understands the issues as an engaged and involved parent and community advocate,” said Mary Birch, a member of the KEPC board of directors. “A large portion of the business community in Kansas believes in the value of stable tax policy, a new transportation plan, adequate funding of our educational system, and Medicaid expansion. With Patty at the helm, KEPC will be able to leverage partnerships and ensure that these issues are addressed during the coming legislative session.”