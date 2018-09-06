Kansas Gas Service invests in YWCA’s Racial Justice Work

YWCA Northeast Kansas released a new video announcing a new session for

racial justice facilitation trainings. The video, made possible through the generous investment of Kansas Gas Service in YWCA’s racial justice work, highlights the importance of facilitating change and generating meaningful action in the workplace and the community in order to achieve racial equity.

Amber Gentry Oetting, Regional Community Relations Manager for Kansas Gas Service, YWCA Northeast Kansas board member, and Vice Chair of the Greater Topeka Partnership’s iNCLUDED, is participating in the YWCA’s current racial justice facilitation training: “The YWCA Northeast Kansas is committed to their mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, and they understand that there is no racial justice without gender justice, and no gender justice without racial justice. Kansas Gas Service is invested in this message from within our organization – this helps us continue that work out in the community.”

This training aims to train between 25-40 volunteer facilitators for Courageous Conversations on Race. These are three-part trainings done over 3 sessions with an optimal number of 20 in each cohort. This will be the second training of its kind in 2018.

“Leading the conversation about race and racism in our community is difficult. Our facilitator program gives you the tools and opportunities you need to stand for racial justice,” YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker said. Participants in this 8-hour training can use this for personal growth in their journey of understanding racism, or decide to become a volunteer facilitator. YWCA Northeast Kansas hopes to add 10 new volunteer facilitators by the end of 2018 and to have trained 45 people who will have new awareness and knowledge.

The next racial justice facilitation training is scheduled for Tuesdays, November 5th, 12th, and 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the YWCA (225 SW 12th Street). This training is free and open to the public. To learn more about the training, hear from past participants in the new video and register to participate, visit https://www.ywcaneks. org/what-we-do/advocate/.