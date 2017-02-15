Kansas Lottery Latest Sponsor to Join Outstanding Group

Topeka, KS (February 14, 2017) – The Kansas Lottery made it official and becomes the latest sponsor to join an impressive list of new and returning partners to the New Heartland Park Topeka. The Kansas Lottery’s involvement will include signage throughout the park along with having their lottery sales trailer at select events. “I can’t imagine many things better than attending a Heartland Park event and winning the lottery with a ticket bought during a visit” says Scott Gardner, President of the New Heartland Park Topeka.

In addition to the Kansas Lottery, several new companies have made commitments to HPT along with many local and regional business renewing their involvement for 2017. “We are pumped to have so many partners beginning our second year of operating the facility.” notes Gardner.

Renewing their sponsorship commitments with the track are; O’Reilly Auto Parts, Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Strathman Sales, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels, Heritage Tractor & Equipment, CoreFirst Bank &Trust, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Grasshopper Mowers, Murphy Tractor and Equipment, St. Mary’s Auto Sales, Subway, and the Al Janosic Insurance Agency.