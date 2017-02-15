Kansas Lottery Latest Sponsor to Join Outstanding Group

Topeka, KS (February 14, 2017) – The Kansas Lottery made it official and becomes the latest sponsor to join an impressive list of new and returning partners to the New Heartland Park Topeka. The Kansas Lottery’s involvement will include signage throughout the park along with having their lottery sales trailer at select events. “I can’t imagine many things better than attending a Heartland Park event and winning the lottery with a ticket bought during a visit” says Scott Gardner, President of the New Heartland Park Topeka.
In addition to the Kansas Lottery, several new companies have made commitments to HPT along with many local and regional business renewing their involvement for 2017. “We are pumped to have so many partners beginning our second year of operating the facility.” notes Gardner.
Renewing their sponsorship commitments with the track are; O’Reilly Auto Parts, Prairie Band Casino and Resort, Strathman Sales, Summit Racing Equipment, VP Racing Fuels, Heritage Tractor & Equipment, CoreFirst Bank &Trust, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Grasshopper Mowers, Murphy Tractor and Equipment, St. Mary’s Auto Sales, Subway, and the Al Janosic Insurance Agency.
New marketing partners for 2017 include; Menards, Minties Pet Treats, Sherwin- Williams Co., Transwest RV, Jerry Taliaferro Race Cars, Long Lighting, Driskell Racing Engines, Quick Print, Pinnacle Agriculture, Banjos Café, Jayhawk Sprinkler, LaRocca’s Pizza Express, DNP Custom Canvas, and Edwards Liquor Store.
Additional marketing partners are expected to be named over the next few weeks. Heartland Park Topeka opens with their first event of 2017 on Saturday, March 25.
About Heartland Park Topeka
Heartland Park Topeka is a multi-purpose motorsports and outdoor events facility located in Topeka, Kansas. The facility opened in 1989 and features a championship NHRA sanctioned 1⁄4 mile drag strip, a recently repaved 2.5-mile road course, a 3/8-mile clay oval and an all-new motocross track. The facility also hosts autocross, drift and rallycross events and is owned by Shelby Development, LLC who purchased it in early 2016.
