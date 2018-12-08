Karey Brown’s Preferred Advisors Team moves agency to eXp Realty

After watching the growing success of eXp Realty for the last few years, Karey Brown’s Preferred Advisors Team joined that success for the benefit of their clients, as well as to provide the benefits eXp offers its agents. eXp gives agents many unique advantages such as Revenue Share, Stocks, and industry leading technology. Some of the many reasons why eXp Realty was ranked #12 on Glassdoor’s 2018 “Best Places to Work”.

Inman News said eXp Realty is the future of Real Estate. They are known as an innovator, using the most cutting-edge technology in the real estate industry. eXp Realty provides a Cloud-Based 3D virtual campus environment whereagents can learn from ICON agents around the globe as well as meet other agents and clients no matter where they are in the country.

While their technology is second to none, Karey Brown and her Preferred Advisors team know that it’s the one-on-one customer service that means the most. You can see results of that philosophy in their reviews on Zillow. Their service has earned them endorsements by Real Estate experts like Dave Ramsey and Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran. The Preferred Advisors team is also well-known for giving back to the community with their “Home Town Heroes” and “Giving Back” campaigns and their weekly half hour “Real Estate 101” radio show.

Karey’s Team has consistently been one of the top preforming real estate groups in the area, and by joining eXp Realty they will take the abilities to market their client’s properties to a new level. Licensed since May 2003, Karey is also a national real estate coach training agent across the country. As she has always told her team, you excel at what you are passionate about. She looks forward to focusing on clients and the team growth that eXp Realty’s model not only encourages, but also makes easier to do.

Learn more about eXp Realty by calling Karey Brown at 785-213-5188 or by email at kareybrown@perferredadvisorsteam.com