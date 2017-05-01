Klausman and Eaton to be honored as Distinguished Citizens

TOPEKA, KS (4/27/2017)… The Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America has selected Jim Klausman and Butch Eaton, the founders of Midwest Health, Inc., as their 2017 recipients of the Distinguished Citizen Award.

The Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner honors individuals or a company in our communities for their efforts in making a distinct difference in the fabric of our community. The honoree’s community involvement touches lives and improves the quality of life for all.

Midwest Health was founded in Shawnee County in 1977 by the Klausman and Eaton families. Centered around family and a culture of service, the company has grown into one of the largest senior care providers in the Great Plains. With thriving communities in Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa and Missouri, Midwest Health is grateful for strong roots in Topeka. Midwest Health employees more than 2,300 dedicated men and women who are proud to serve over 2,500 seniors.

Midwest Health is honored to give back to the community through their work with the Jayhawk Area Boy Scouts, Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Topeka Inc., The Junior League of Topeka, The Arthritis Foundation, The American Heart Association, The Alzheimer’s Association, Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy, Easter Sales Capper Foundation, and the Ronald McDonald House. In addition, Midwest Health provides ongoing scholarship assistance for employees seeking nurse or medication aide certifications, nursing degrees, bachelors, and Masters degrees.

Klausman and Eaton will be recognized at a banquet on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at Prairie Band Resort.

“Jim and Butch are highly deserving of this honor for the impact they have had, and continue to have in Topeka and throughout the Midwest,” says Dr. Kent Palmberg, President of the Jayhawk Area Council Board of Directors. “They care immensely about their employees and improving their quality of life as well as that of thousands of Topekans through both their professional and personal investments into our community.”

Midwest Health, Inc. has committed to being one of the Title Sponsors of the event.

To sponsor or attend the event, interested parties may visit www.jayhawkcouncil.org/DCD for more information.

Klausman and Eaton join a distinguished group of citizens from Northeast Kansas to receive this award. Past recipients include Anderson Chandler, Louis B. Falley, John Hambleton Abrahams, Georgia Neese Gray, Joseph A. Thompson, Dean Hodges, Marjorie C. Schnacke, James W. Porter, Howard T. Paul, Frank C. Sabatini, John E. Hayes, Jr., Howard R. Fricke, Robert C. Wheeler, Steven J. Douglass, Governor Bill Graves, John C. Dicus, John B. Dicus, Dean Ferrell, Duane Fager, Governor Kathleen Sebelius, Maynard Oliverius, Nancy Perry, Dr. Jerry Farley, Dale Cushinberry, Jim Parrish, Dr. Walt Menninger, William B. Moore, John Stauffer, Dr. Kent Palmberg, Ed Hughes, Governor Sam Brownback, Cody Foster, David Callanan, and Derek Thompson.

Proceeds benefit the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America and the 5,500+ youth they serve annually.

Headquartered in Topeka, KS, the Jayhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America is a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that has served youth since 1916. Scouting aims to provide unique personal growth opportunities to an ever-increasing number of youth, helping them mature into adults whose values are embodied in the Scout Oath and Law. The core of this singular movement is focused on fostering development of values-centered lives through character development, personal fitness, citizenship, employability, and service to others.