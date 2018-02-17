Lambing named new Head Golf Professional at TCC

Levi Lambing, PGA has been named the new Head Golf Professional at the Topeka Country Club. Levi comes to TCC from Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma where he was a PGA Assistant Golf Professional since 2013.

Levi was born and raised in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he earned his Bachelor of Science in PGA Golf Management. In addition to Levi’s work experience at Southern Hills, he has also held PGA internships at the Kansas City Country Club, Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club, Vail Golf Club and Pronghorn Club & Resort in Bend, Oregon.

Levi is a Certified US Kids Golf instructor, Golf Business Network member, Association of Golf Merchandisers member and UNL PGA Golf Management Club member.