LEADERSHIP GREATER TOPEKA CLASS OF 2018 ANNOUNCED

December 8, 2017 - News Releases

Topeka, KS, December 8, 2017–  Leadership Greater Topeka, a Greater Topeka Partnership program identifies outstanding leaders from the community and teaches the participants aspects of leadership.

Class members attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions that begin in January and continue through May. During these classes they will learn about challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues.

The class of 2018 was selected from over 120 nominations and are:

AJ Patterson United Way of Greater Topeka Director of Resource Development
Allyson Wette Westar Energy, Inc. Manager, Operations Topeka Division
Alycia Weakland U.S. Bank Branch Manager
Andrew Gutierrez State Farm Ins. – Joe Gutierrez Ins. Agency Approved Agency Candidate & Multiple Line Representative
Barry Muninger Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital Director of Quality & Risk Management
Cameron Juhnke K.L. Johnson & Assoc. Wealth Advisor Asst.
Cathy Pacaro FHLBank Topeka Market Risk Strategist
Cheryl Bean Sunflower Foundation CFO/COO
Chad Wilkins Midland Care Connections, Inc. VP of Finance/CFO
Dusty Nichols Shawnee County Dept. of Emergency Management Director
Enedina Patch Stormont-Vail Health Program Manager, Palliative Medicine & Supportive Care
Eric Grospitch Washburn University Vice President of Student Life
Eve Kendall Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections Deputy Director
Hannah Naeger Heinbach & Larkin, DDS Dentist
Jacob Wamego Prairie Band, LLC President/CEO
Jacob Wampfler Faith Lutheran Church Associate Pastor
Jesse Maddox II Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library Human Resource Director
Kellie Dougan Barlett & West Human Resource Leader
Kelly Rippel Oral Health of Kansas, Inc. Water Access Manager
Leobardo Espinoza Topeka Public Schools/Topeka High School College & Career Advocate, Restorative Practices Facilitator
Lyn Rantz Topeka Collegiate School Head of School
Maria Kutina HTK Architects Director, Architect
Matt Boddington Shawnee County Sherrif’s Office General Counsel
Megan Rahmeier McPherson Construction, Inc. Asst. Controller/Director of Community Relations
Mike Eichten Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Director of Group Sales
Rosa Cavazos Visit Topeka, Inc. Director of Tourism Development
Shanae’ Elem Topeka Justice Unity Ministry Project Lead Organizer
Sophie Brazington Shawnee Heights High School Student
Sydney Houser Washburn Rural High School Student
Sylvia Davis City of Topeka General Manager
Tammy Brownfield SE2 Director of Finance Operations
Tim Shultz Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP Attorney/Partner
Tom Hagen Capitol Federal Savings Marketing Communication Specialist
Tomari Quinn Topeka Capital-Journal Editor/Vice President of Audience
Tracy Khounsavanh Killough Advisors Excel Learning and Development Specialist
Veronica Byrd Parents as Teachers Site Coordinator/Parent Educator