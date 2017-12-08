LEADERSHIP GREATER TOPEKA CLASS OF 2018 ANNOUNCED

Topeka, KS, December 8, 2017– Leadership Greater Topeka, a Greater Topeka Partnership program identifies outstanding leaders from the community and teaches the participants aspects of leadership.
Class members attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions that begin in January and continue through May. During these classes they will learn about challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues.
The class of 2018 was selected from over 120 nominations and are:
|AJ Patterson
|United Way of Greater Topeka
|Director of Resource Development
|Allyson Wette
|Westar Energy, Inc.
|Manager, Operations Topeka Division
|Alycia Weakland
|U.S. Bank
|Branch Manager
|Andrew Gutierrez
|State Farm Ins. – Joe Gutierrez Ins. Agency
|Approved Agency Candidate & Multiple Line Representative
|Barry Muninger
|Kansas Rehabilitation Hospital
|Director of Quality & Risk Management
|Cameron Juhnke
|K.L. Johnson & Assoc.
|Wealth Advisor Asst.
|Cathy Pacaro
|FHLBank Topeka
|Market Risk Strategist
|Cheryl Bean
|Sunflower Foundation
|CFO/COO
|Chad Wilkins
|Midland Care Connections, Inc.
|VP of Finance/CFO
|Dusty Nichols
|Shawnee County Dept. of Emergency Management
|Director
|Enedina Patch
|Stormont-Vail Health
|Program Manager, Palliative Medicine & Supportive Care
|Eric Grospitch
|Washburn University
|Vice President of Student Life
|Eve Kendall
|Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections
|Deputy Director
|Hannah Naeger
|Heinbach & Larkin, DDS
|Dentist
|Jacob Wamego
|Prairie Band, LLC
|President/CEO
|Jacob Wampfler
|Faith Lutheran Church
|Associate Pastor
|Jesse Maddox II
|Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library
|Human Resource Director
|Kellie Dougan
|Barlett & West
|Human Resource Leader
|Kelly Rippel
|Oral Health of Kansas, Inc.
|Water Access Manager
|Leobardo Espinoza
|Topeka Public Schools/Topeka High School
|College & Career Advocate, Restorative Practices Facilitator
|Lyn Rantz
|Topeka Collegiate School
|Head of School
|Maria Kutina
|HTK Architects
|Director, Architect
|Matt Boddington
|Shawnee County Sherrif’s Office
|General Counsel
|Megan Rahmeier
|McPherson Construction, Inc.
|Asst. Controller/Director of Community Relations
|Mike Eichten
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
|Director of Group Sales
|Rosa Cavazos
|Visit Topeka, Inc.
|Director of Tourism Development
|Shanae’ Elem
|Topeka Justice Unity Ministry Project
|Lead Organizer
|Sophie Brazington
|Shawnee Heights High School
|Student
|Sydney Houser
|Washburn Rural High School
|Student
|Sylvia Davis
|City of Topeka
|General Manager
|Tammy Brownfield
|SE2
|Director of Finance Operations
|Tim Shultz
|Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, LLP
|Attorney/Partner
|Tom Hagen
|Capitol Federal Savings
|Marketing Communication Specialist
|Tomari Quinn
|Topeka Capital-Journal
|Editor/Vice President of Audience
|Tracy Khounsavanh Killough
|Advisors Excel
|Learning and Development Specialist
|Veronica Byrd
|Parents as Teachers
|Site Coordinator/Parent Educator