LEADERSHIP GREATER TOPEKA CLASS OF 2018 ANNOUNCED

Topeka, KS, December 8, 2017– Leadership Greater Topeka, a Greater Topeka Partnership program identifies outstanding leaders from the community and teaches the participants aspects of leadership.

Class members attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions that begin in January and continue through May. During these classes they will learn about challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues.

The class of 2018 was selected from over 120 nominations and are: