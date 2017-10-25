Leadership Kansas Class Visits the Manhattan/Topeka Area October 25-28

TOPEKA, KAN. (October 25, 2017) – The Manhattan/Topeka area will play host to the 2017 Leadership Kansas class on October 25-28, for the sixth and final session of the 2017 Program.

During this session, the 39 members of the 2017 Leadership Kansas Program will participate in discussions related to higher education, animal health, tax policy, the Kansas budget, immigration and more. The class will also visit Fort Riley, Flint Hills Discovery Center, the Kansas Statehouse, Cedar Crest, KBI and Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Over the course of the six-month program, the class has engaged in discussions with top experts on the key issues facing Kansas. Manhattan/Topeka is the last of six communities to host the 2017 Leadership Kansas class. Other locations included: Kansas City Metro area, Dodge City/Garden City, Goodland/Colby, Pittsburg, and the Wichita area.

Leadership Kansas is one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country. Established by the Kansas Chamber in 1979, the program is celebrating its 39th year of educating and motivating Kansas leaders from all four corners of the state. The Leadership Kansas program remains committed to its original mission to inspire persons to maintain involvement in the social, business and political fabric of our Kansas communities.

Leadership Kansas is currently accepting nominations for applicants for next year’s program which will begin in April of 2018 at www.leadershipkansas.org.

The Kansas Chamber, with headquarters in Topeka, is the leading statewide pro-business advocacy group moving Kansas towards becoming the best state in America to live and work. The Chamber represents small, medium and large employers all across Kansas. The mission of the Kansas Chamber of Commerce is to continually strive to improve the economic climate for the benefit of every business and citizen and to safeguard our system of free, competitive enterprise.