Leadership Kansas Class Visits – The Pittsburg Area August 23 – 25

TOPEKA, KAN. ( August 23, 2017 ) – The Pittsburg Metro area will play host to the 2017 Leadership Kansas class on August 23 – 25 .

During this session, the 39 members of the 2017 Leadership Kansas Program will participate in discussions related to technology, transportation, affordable housing, and sustainability and growth in Southeast Kansas. The group also will take tours of Millers Professional Imaging/Mpix, Bicknell Center and participate in a hands-on tour of Pitsco Education.

Over the course of the six-month program, the class will engage in discussions with top experts on the key issues facing Kansas. The Kansas City Metro area is the second of six communities to host the 2017 Leadership Kansas class. Other locations include: Dodge City/Garden City, the Kansas City Metro area, Goodland/Colby, South Central area, and Manhattan/Topeka.

Leadership Kansas is one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country. Established by the Kansas Chamber in 1979, the program is celebrating its 39th year of educating and motivating Kansas leaders from all four corners of the state. The Leadership Kansas program remains committed to its original mission to inspire persons to maintain involvement in the social, business and political fabric of our Kansas communities.