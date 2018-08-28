Leadership Kansas Class Visits the Pittsburg Area August 29-31

TOPEKA, KAN. (August 28, 2018) – The Pittsburg area will host the 2018

Leadership Kansas class August 29-31.

During this programming session, 40 class members will participate in discussions related to technology, transportation, affordable housing, and sustainability and growth in Southeast Kansas. The group also will take tours of Millers Professional Imaging/Mpix, Bicknell Center and participate in a hands-on tour of Pitsco Education.

The six month program allows the class to engage with top experts on key issues facing Kansas. The Pittsburg area is the fourth of six communities to host the 2018 Leadership Kansas class. Other locations include: Hays, the Kansas City Metro area, Garden City, Hutchinson/Wichita, and Manhattan/Topeka.

Leadership Kansas is one of the oldest and most prestigious statewide leadership programs in the country. Established by the Kansas Chamber in 1979, the program is celebrating its 40th year of educating and motivating Kansas leaders from all four corners of the state. The Leadership Kansas program remains committed to its original mission to inspire persons to maintain involvement in the social, business and political fabric of our Kansas communities.

Leadership Kansas is currently accepting nominations for applicants for next year’s program which will begin in April of 2019 at www.leadershipkansas.org