League of American Bicyclists awards Topeka Metro Bicycle Friendly Business

The League of American Bicyclists recognized Topeka Metropolitan Transit Authority (Topeka Metro) with Silver designation as a Bicycle Friendly BusinessSM (BFBSM) award.

With the announcement of 58 new and renewing BFBs today, Topeka Metro joins 1,118 current Bicycle Friendly Businesses, made up of local businesses, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies in all 50 states and Washington, DC, that are transforming the workplace.

“The League of American Bicyclists is excited to recognize this latest group of new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Businesses for making their workplaces and communities safer, happier, healthier, and more sustainable through bicycling,” said Amelia Neptune, Director of the Bicycle Friendly America Program. “We applaud Topeka Metro for leading the charge in creating a more bicycle-friendly America for everyone.”

Topeka Metro encourages bicycling as an easy option for transportation and provides amenities such as bike racks inside the garage for employees, and racks for the public. “I ride to work almost every day. As a bus operator, I enjoy the exercise after 8 hours in the driver’s seat,” said Efren Mazas, Topeka Metro bus operator.

Moving forward, Topeka Metro will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the League to become even more bicycle-friendly.