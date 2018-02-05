Learn Latest Trends and Tech Tips to Boost Your Brand at IABC Workshop

TOPEKA—The Topeka Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicators will offer “Tech Talk: Trends, Tools and Storytelling Tips to Boost Your Brand” Wednesday, April 4, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Brownstone, 4020 NW 25th St.

Bill Gardner, owner and president of Gardner Design, Wichita, will present “Image Counts: Why Great Logos Matter in Effective Branding.” Through LogoLounge.com, the world’s largest compendium of logos, Gardner and his team champion the ongoing importance of quality logo design in organizational branding. Gardner , an AIGA Fellow Award recipient and international design speaker, will share key insights into current logo trends and how logos continue to contribute to strong brands for organizations of all types and sizes.

Greg Brown, vice president, social and innovation, for FleishmanHillard, Dallas, will present “AI, Chatbots and the Future of Communications.” Artificial Intelligence is already affecting every walk of life at rapid speed. Brown will explain why agencies, brand marketers and communicators need to understand how AI is impacting their products, businesses and industries. He’ll discuss how AI is playing out in the public relations field and share what’s needed for communications professionals to thrive in an AI-driven world.

Tara Dimick and Lisa Loewen, founders of Focus Engineered, help executives hone their business focus through guided strategic planning and coaching. Dimick, publisher of TK Magazine, and Loewen, editor in chief, understand how easy it is in the age of digital technology, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and mobile applications to get caught up in the tools and forget about the fundamentals behind the message: the story. In “It’s All About the Story,” they’ll show participants how deciding what stories to tell and then engaging audiences through authentic experiences and empathy for others’ points of view are critical for effective communication.

Rich Drinon, Drinon & Associates, Topeka, is a leadership communications coach who has worked with individual management professionals and conducted thousands of programs for organizations throughout the United States and Canada. In his presentation, “Post-Election POTUS Communication Style—Speeches, Tweets and Trash Talk Diplomacy,” Drinon will explore President Donald Trump’s style in context with Drinon’s extensive pre-election examination of all candidates’ styles.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. and the event will conclude with a cocktail reception from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. To register, visit iabctopeka.org.