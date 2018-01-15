Legend at Capital Ridge Wins 2018 Best of Senior Living Award

JANUARY 12, 2018 – Legend at Capital Ridge, a residence of Legend Senior Living, has been selected as one of 2018 Best of Senior Living Award Winner on SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada.

SeniorAdvisor.com’s Best of 2018 Award winners represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior living providers, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top one percent of senior care providers across the United States and Canada.

The annual SeniorAdvisor.com Best of Senior Living Awards tabulates over 150,000 family created reviews to find the highest quality care providers for this honor. Of the nearly 45,000 communities currently listed on SeniorAdvisor.com, just over 1,600 were recognized with this prestigious award.

Legend at Capital Ridge is one of only three winners in Topeka and regularly receives exceptionally positive reviews from their senior customers and their families like this one:

“My mother has recently moved into this community. The staff provides her with great quality of care and make sure she is comfortable. They also do a good job keeping in good communication with me about her progress.”

“As SeniorAdvisor.com’s ‘Best of Senior Living’ awards enters its fifth year of honoring the top family rated communities and care providers, we are proud to say that the bar has been raised.” said Eric Seifert, President and COO of Senioradvisor.com. “In order to ensure only the best communities and care providers win, we decided to make the criteria harder than ever and we saw over 1600 winners rise to the occasion. Each year we are more and more impressed with the quality of winners and look forward to spreading the word about these award-winning organizations.”

To qualify for inclusion in the Best of 2018 Awards, care providers must have maintained an average overall rating of at least 4.5 stars while receiving four or more new reviews in 2017. Additional details and a complete list of award winners can be found on SeniorAdvisor.com.