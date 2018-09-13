Legend Senior Living Names Paul Hansen Director of Marketing

WICHITA, KS (SEPT.14, 2018) –Legend Senior Living™ has announced the hiring of Paul Hansen as Director of Marketing. Hansen brings over two decades of experience to Legend, including an extensive background in marketing and communications strategy.

“Paul brings strong strategic marketing perspective, as well as ability to implement tactical plans,” said Derrek Schartz, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. “He has a passion for and personal experience with senior living, which also made him a great fit.”

Hansen brings more than twenty years of experience in marketing, advertising, corporate communication and branding in multiple sectors. Prior to joining Legend, he was Global Marketing Director for Bunting Magnetics Inc, an industrial equipment manufacturer based in Newton, Kansas. Prior to that, he was Director of Marketing for Capital Enterprises, leading marketing efforts for franchised restaurant brands and Marketing Director for Big Dog Motorcycles, which specializes in high-performance, on-road cruisers.

Hansen will oversee all marketing functions for Legend, which includes developing, implementing, and managing marketing initiatives, providing marketing direction to local communities to build sales locally, and driving the marketing strategy. The marketing department is tasked with building and maintaining the Legend brand in local markets and nationally, improving Legend’s digital presence and supporting the sales function.

“I look forward to driving the marketing strategy and building the Legend brand as it moves forward,” Hansen said. “I’m excited about helping a company that cares so much for its residents as it continues to build on its deep tradition of innovation in assisted living.”

About Legend Senior Living:

Legend Senior Living is a privately held senior housing and services company based in Wichita, Kansas. Legend owns and operates 40 residences–spanning independent living, assisted living, memory care, and personal care –in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.